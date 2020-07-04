Forecast Discussion 7/4/20 PM: Hot & muggy for the holiday weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4TH: 57°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

A ridge of high pressure building into the region for the weekend keeping us mainly dry but hot. Limited instability present Saturday and with little forcing. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening, but most staying dry. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs Saturday near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 60 degrees, feeling muggy for the afternoon. Dry overnight and mostly clear with valley fog late. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure continues to build over the region Sunday into early next week. Plenty of sunshine with us on Sunday. Again, hot and muggy. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees. Mostly clear for the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Summer heat continues through next week as temperatures reach near 90 degrees. Best chances for any rainfall will be midweek as a front stalls over the region. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns late day Tuesday through midweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 64

