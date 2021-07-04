Forecast Discussion 7/4/21 PM: Mostly Sunny Skies for Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

The Fourth of July brought patchy cloud cover and overall partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

The chance remains for an isolated shower around time for fireworks, but majority of the area will be dry by that time. Clouds will start to clear in the later evening leading to clear skies overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. There is a chance for fog as well in the overnight to morning hours so be aware of possible low visibility.

Temperatures and dewpoints climb as we enter the workweek. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90’s. Monday will be mostly sunny, but there is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm starting in the afternoon. Monday through Wednesday there will feel more muggy due to the warm moist air being ushered into our area by our upper level patterns.

Tuesday the chance of rain returns. It will also be mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms during the day. Wednesday, temperatures will be in the high 80’s with the lower more seasonable temperatures in the 80’s sticking around for the rest of the week. Tuesday through Saturday all have a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The chance for rain most days begins in the late morning to early afternoon and ends in the evening. Thursday a cold front will move through the area and brings the chance for showers and storms and that chance lingers into Friday with the rain on Friday more scattered showers. Into next weekend another system of low pressure moves through bringing the chance for showers and storms once again. Saturday the chance is mainly in the evening.

Happy Fourth of July!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWER/ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWER/ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

