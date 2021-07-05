Forecast Discussion 7/5/21 PM: Active weather this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 5TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 5TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Mostly clear conditions continue Monday evening and overnight. A weak disturbance grazes north of the area, which brings a slight chance for a shower late. Mild for overnight lows with temperatures only cooling into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday. Mostly to partly sunny in the morning as a disturbance approaches the region. Early sunshine combined with hot and humid conditions helping to increase instability as a weak wave moves through during the afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely, some of which may be strong to severe. The Storm Predication Center has most of the area under a Slight Risk (Level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Main concerns with any thunderstorm that develops being strong damaging winds, hail and potential for heavy rainfall. These storms will be fast moving, though, which should help limit isolated flooding potential. Highs Tuesday near 90 degrees and humid for the afternoon. Rain tapers around sunset with decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cold front moving into the region Wednesday brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms through late day. Ahead of the cold front, hot and humid conditions again setting the stage for increasing instability. Again, potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorm development. Also, thunderstorms may be slow moving. With plenty of moisture over the region, any slow moving storms may drop heavy rainfall. keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage with localized flooding a possibility. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s and feeling humid for the day. Overnight lows into the 60s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues for both Thursday and Friday as active weather continues. Elsa’s track will also play a role in this, farther west meaning even more moisture into our area. Highs both days near 80 degrees, closer to what we are use to for this time of the year. On-and-off rain chances continue this weekend. Highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

