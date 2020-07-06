Forecast Discussion 7/6/20 PM: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers Tuesday

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE TWIN TIERS

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Showers and thunderstorms tapering this evening with the loss of daytime heating. Dry overnight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Main story Tuesday being the heat. Temperatures reaching near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees putting heat index values well into the 90s. Some instability present during peak heating hours, but with little forcing. Still, isolated showers and thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening. Not expecting anything strong to severe, but heavy rainfall is possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Any rainfall coming to an end around sunset or shortly after. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak wave moving through into Wednesday morning may bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm early in the day. Best timing for rainfall, though, will be in the afternoon and evening with peak heating hours. Highs Wednesday near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees putting heat index values well into the 90s.

Hottest day this week being Thursday with highs into the 90s and heat index values closer to 100 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Friday and for the weekend. Cold front moving through providing some relief from the heat this weekend. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Then, into the 80s for highs this weekend, closer to average for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: EARLY ISO. SHOWER/STORM. MOSTLY CLEAR PATCHY FOG

LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

