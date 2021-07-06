Forecast Discussion 7/6/21 PM: Showers & thunderstorms midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday late afternoon and early evening, then tapering around sunset. Patchy clouds and fog overnight. Mild and humid with lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Active weather quick to return Wednesday. Stray shower and rumble of thunder possible in the morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms increases into the afternoon and evening as a frontal boundary moves into the area. Ahead of the boundary, hot and humid conditions again setting the stage for increasing instability. Potential for strong gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. With plenty of moisture over the region, any slow moving storms may drop heavy rainfall. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage with localized flooding a possibility. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s and feeling humid for the day. Showers and thunderstorms possible for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Thursday as moisture rides along a boundary over the region. Elsa’s track will also play a role in this, farther west meaning even more moisture into our area. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage as localized flooding will be possible in any slow moving thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 70s with mainly cloudy conditions. Chance for rainfall lingers Friday. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Chance for rainfall into the weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Highs Saturday into the 70s, then near 80 degrees for Sunday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns next week.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

