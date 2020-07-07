Forecast Discussion 7/7/20 PM: Feeling hot & humid Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Isolated shower/storm possible Tuesday evening into the overnight. Most staying dry, though. Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Main story this week continuing to be the heat. Temperatures Wednesday again reaching near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. This combination puts heat index values well into the 90s. A weak wave moving through into Wednesday morning may bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm early in the day. Best timing for rainfall, though, will be in the afternoon and evening with peak heating hours. Not expecting anything strong to severe, but heavy rainfall is possible in any thunderstorm that develops as storms will be slow moving. Any rainfall coming to an end around sunset or shortly after. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hottest day this week being Thursday with highs into the low 90s and heat index values closer to 100 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday. Low pressure moving up the coast Friday and a disturbance approaching from the west. This may bring a stray shower and thunderstorm to the area. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Cold front moving through this weekend providing some relief from the heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the 80s, closer to average for this time of the year. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday as the cold front moves through. Boundary stalls over the region Sunday into early next week keeping unsettled weather with us.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

