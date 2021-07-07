Forecast Discussion 7/7/21 PM: Active weather continues Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until 11 pm Wednesday*

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight. Thunderstorms capable of producing strong damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms across the Southern Tier for late afternoon and early evening. Second wave moves into the Northern Tier around sunset, pushing north through the Southern Tier through midnight. Spotty showers linger into the predawn hours Thursday. Patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Disturbance approaching the region from the west Thursday mixing with tropical moisture leftover from Elsa. Spotty showers Thursday morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Main concern Thursday being potential for heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts through the day of 1-2″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage as localized flooding will be possible. Mainly cloudy and humid. Highs Thursday approaching 80 degrees. Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Few showers around Friday morning, then chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be less on Friday as moisture moves northeast. Highs approaching 80 degrees. At this vantage point, it’s now looking mainly dry Saturday, then chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by late day Sunday. Highs this weekend approaching 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again early next week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAINFALL

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

