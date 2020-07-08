Forecast Discussion 7/8/20 PM: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier through Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier until 8 pm Thursday.

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms pushing through the Twin Tiers from Wednesday afternoon through early evening. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may linger into the late evening, otherwise, decreasing clouds. Calm winds late with leftover moisture at the surface and limited to no cloud cover setting the stage for fog to develop. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hottest day this week being Thursday with highs into the low 90s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. This combinations puts heat index values closer to 100 degrees through late day. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny into the afternoon and evening with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not expecting anything strong to severe, but heavy rainfall is possible in any thunderstorm that develops as storms will be slow moving. Any rainfall coming to an end around sunset or shortly after. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Low pressure moving up the coast Friday and a disturbance approaching from the west. Low pressure bring increasing cloud cover Friday and the chance for showers and thunderstorms through late day. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Cold front moving through this weekend providing some relief from the heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the 80s, closer to average for this time of the year. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a soaking rain possible. Boundary stalls over the region Sunday into early next week keeping unsettled weather with us.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. SHOWERS/STORMS LINGER EARLY. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

