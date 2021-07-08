Forecast Discussion 7/8/21 PM: Chance for rainfall as we end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday evening and overnight. Potential for an isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds possible. Main concern is the potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that moves through. Average rainfall amounts ranging from 0.25-0.50″, but localized higher amounts possible in any strong thunderstorm that develops. Lightest amounts of rainfall into western portions of the viewing area, which includes Steuben County. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage, along with small streams and creeks. Mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Humid and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Few showers around Friday morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals throughout the day and overnight of 0.05-0.25″. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and humid. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers linger Friday night into the start of the weekend. Lows near 60 degrees.

Slight chance for a shower Saturday afternoon, but little if any rainfall at all. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Building clouds Sunday as our next weather-maker approaches from the south. Chance for showers by late day with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs into the 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through next week. Highs back into the 80s and feeling humid early next week.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAINFALL

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

