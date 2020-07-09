Forecast Discussion 7/9/20 PM: Feeling humid into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Thursday evening through the overnight. Limited to no cloud cover, light winds and high dew point temperatures setting the stage for areas of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Low pressure moving up the coast Friday and a disturbance approaching from the west. Exact track of this low pressure system will play a big role in how much cloud cover and rainfall we see for Friday. Models showing increasing cloud cover through the morning, then the chance for stray showers and thunderstorms through late day. Heaviest rain looks to fall east of the Twin Tiers. Limited sunshine, which will help limit severe weather potential. There is the potential for a downpour with any thunderstorm that develops, though, as plenty of moisture is in place with dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. Another hot and humid day with highs Friday near 90 degrees. Rainfall may linger through the overnight as low pressure continues to move up the coast. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Cold front moving through Saturday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Saturday. Again, limited sunshine, which will help limit severe weather potential. Plenty of moisture in place with dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, so there is the potential for a downpour with any thunderstorm that develops. Cold front also providing some relief from the heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the low to mid 80s, closer to average for this time of the year. Boundary stalls over the region Sunday into early next week keeping unsettled weather with us.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. SHOWERS/STORMS LINGER EARLY. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 64

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

