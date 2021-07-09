Forecast Discussion 7/9/21 PM: Chance of Showers and Storms until sunset Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Friday afternoon brought strong to severe thunderstorms and showers in the early afternoon.

As a cold front moved through the areas combined with the moisture associated with Tropical Storm Elsa it helped initiate storms. The main concerns will be strong winds, small hail, and localized flooding. High values of instability along with high levels of wind surface shear helped strengthen the storms. Light rain showers will linger into the early overnight. The chance for showers and storms lessens after sunset. Patchy fog will develop into the early morning hours with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with the chance of a spotty shower. Majority of the area will be staying dry. Temperatures will be near 80. The chance for rain returns Sunday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms increasing in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s as well.

The chance for rain returns at the beginning of the next work week. The temperatures will be in the high 80’s with plenty of humidity and high dewpoints. There is a chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible but more scattered on Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

