Forecast Discussion 8/06/20 PM: Cooler and comfortable night ahead before a seasonable Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6th: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Wednesday night skies turn from partly cloudy to mostly clear. Winds remain light and temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s for low temperatures overnight. Light winds and ground moisture from Isaias will lead to fog development especially in the valley’s. Humidity remains low overnight making it a cool and comfortable night.

The dry and seasonable conditions continue into Thursday as we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs are looking to once again reach near 80 degrees. A frontal boundary in Pennsylvania will cause clouds to increase late Thursday, first in the Northern Tier and along the border. Stray showers will be possible by late evening. Greater chance to see some light showers come overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Isolated showers will continue throughout the day on Friday. At this point, the weekend is looking to be mainly dry, with a slight chance for pop-up showers or a storm in the afternoon. We will be heating up though as highs this weekend will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PM STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH:91 LOW:64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH:88 LOW:59

