Forecast Discussion 8/1/20 AM: Showers Saturday night before possibly turning severe on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2ND: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Saturday we saw temperatures climb to around 90 degrees as winds shifted from the southwest pushing hot and humid air into the area. Showers held off except for portions of the Northern Tier who saw some showers late in the day on Saturday. Saturday night showers continue to work through the Twin Tiers as a warm front lifts through the region. Winds from the south also continue to usher warm and moist air in. Showers linger through Sunday morning and there is the possibility for thunder early on as well.

Sunday remains mostly cloudy with peaks of sun midday. A cold front approaches us from the west late in the day on Sunday, bringing the chance for severe weather. Dependent on how much sun is able to shine on Sunday is how strong the storms will be. Storms will be scattered so most of us will remain dry but anything that forms has the possibility to become severe with the biggest threat being strong winds.

Rain stays in our forecast through midweek as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias will track into the Northeast on Tuesday. Right now it looks as though the heaviest of rain will remain just east of the Twin Tiers but any small shift in the track will lead to big changes in the forecast as there will be a sharp precipitation gradient. Wednesday through Saturday looks relatively quiet and calm after an active start to the week with seasonable highs.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH:85 LOW:55

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH:83 LOW:57

