Forecast Discussion 8/10/20 PM: Feeling hot and humid again Tuesday, seasonable Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10th: 56°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Hot and humid conditions creating an unstable environment for pop-up showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Activity comes to an end around sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Patchy valley fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front moves into the region on Tuesday. Starting the day with sunshine, then increasing clouds for the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by late afternoon and rainfall may continue into the early overnight. Still, plenty of moisture available for thunderstorms to tap into with dew point temperatures nearing 70 degrees. Slow moving showers and thunderstorms may drop heavy rainfall, something to watch out for through the day. High dew point temperatures also making for another humid day. Highs Tuesday into the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values again into the 90s. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Front sits just to our south on Wednesday, then stays nearly stationary through the end of the workweek. This will be the focal point for more rainfall. Best chances for rainfall Wednesday and through the end of the workweek stay to our south, but a stray shower and thunderstorm still possible into the Twin Tiers. Highs through the end of the workweek into the 80s, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

