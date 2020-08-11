Forecast Discussion 8/11/20 PM: Warm but less humid Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11th: 56°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:13 PM

A cold front moves into the region late day Tuesday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the evening and the early overnight. Most of the activity setting up into the Finger Lakers and portions of the Southern Tier. A downpour along with gusty winds possible, mainly east of Schuyler County. Lingering isolated showers late with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front moves to our south Wednesday. Winds turning to out of the north, ushering in drier air. Isolated shower possible in the morning, then decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Warm but comfortable for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Feeling less humid with dew point temperatures dropping to near 60 degrees through late day. Partly to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Front moves just to our south on Wednesday, then stays nearly stationary through the end of the workweek. This will be the focal point for more rainfall. Best chances for rainfall through the end of the workweek stay to our south, but a stray shower and thunderstorm still possible into the Twin Tiers. Highs through the end of the workweek into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

