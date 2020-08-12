Forecast Discussion 8/12/20 PM: Mainly dry end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12th: 56°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Cooler and less humid for Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Mid and high-level clouds overhead for the evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Front moves just to our southeast on Wednesday, then stays nearly stationary through the end of the workweek. This will be the focal point for more rainfall. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, but best chances for any rainfall into northeast Pennsylvania. Otherwise, filtered sunshine for the day. Warm and again comfortable. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures near 60 degrees. Mainly dry day and overnight, lows near 60 degrees.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Friday. Best chances for any rainfall into the Northern Tier. Mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Lows Friday night near 60 degrees. Models still not agreeing on how exactly the weekend will play out. At this vantage point, Saturday looks mainly dry. Slight chance for a thunderstorm, though. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into early next week.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

