Forecast Discussion 8/13/20 PM: Mainly dry Friday & warm

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13th: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:14 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:10 PM

High pressure bringing keeping us mostly clear Thursday evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Limited instability present on Friday. Isolated shower and thunderstorm may develop during peak heating hours, but most staying dry. Mostly to partly sunny for the day and warm. Highs into the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows Friday night in the low to mid 60s. Area of low pressure approaching the region Saturday, which may bring a late day shower and thunderstorm. Otherwise, increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 80s. Front moves through early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Drying out Tuesday as high pressure builds in for midweek. Highs early next week near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

