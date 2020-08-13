Forecast Discussion 8/13/20 PM: Mainly dry Friday & warm
AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13th: 81°
AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13th: 56°
THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:14 AM
THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:10 PM
High pressure bringing keeping us mostly clear Thursday evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows near 60 degrees.
Limited instability present on Friday. Isolated shower and thunderstorm may develop during peak heating hours, but most staying dry. Mostly to partly sunny for the day and warm. Highs into the mid to upper 80s. Partly to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows Friday night in the low to mid 60s. Area of low pressure approaching the region Saturday, which may bring a late day shower and thunderstorm. Otherwise, increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 80s. Front moves through early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Drying out Tuesday as high pressure builds in for midweek. Highs early next week near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE
HIGH: 88 LOW: 62
SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE
HIGH: 84 LOW: 61
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 61
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 57
TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 79 LOW: 54
WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE
HIGH: 80 LOW: 55
THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 82 LOW: 55
Connect with the 18 Storm Team.
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter