Forecast Discussion 8/13/21 PM: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 PM

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Friday was another day of high dew points. High temperatures Thursday were in the high 70’s with a severe thunderstorm watch issued for both the Northern and Southern Tiers.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in both a Slight (2/5) risk for Friday. The main risks being strong and gusty winds along with localized rainfall with thunderstorms. There were multiple rounds early and it will continue until Friday evening, but because of the risk, the Storm Prediction Center has placed certain counties in the Northern Tier in a severe thunderstorm watch until 8:00 PM Thursday night.

Friday night into Saturday the temperatures decrease significantly as a cold front moves through with high temperatures in the 80’s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms and showers will end in the morning as they’re associated with the front moving through. The remainder of the weekend will be cooler and quiet with mostly sunny skies through next work week. High pressure will take control of the region.

Heading into the upcoming weekend and then early next work week it is turning very comfortable with high temperatures hovering 80 degrees. High pressure in control of the region will lead to sunshine and quiet conditions. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the upcoming days early next week. Starting Tuesday there is a chance for showers and storms once again because of the Tropical depression to the south and there will be showers and storms for the following days.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORMS EARLY

HIGH: 79 LOW:53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW:52

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

