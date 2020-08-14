Forecast Discussion 8/14/20 PM: Seasonable weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14th: 56°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:09 PM

High pressure keeping us dry and quiet Friday night. Partly to mostly clear with valley fog late. Lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure moves to the east Saturday and our next disturbance moves into the Great Lakes. Chance for a stray shower and a rumble of thunder returns late day, best chances into western New York and Pennsylvania. Most of us staying dry, though. Mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 degrees. Isolated rainfall possible for the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Increasing moisture for Sunday and a weak frontal boundary over the region, this creating a more unstable environment. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening, during peak heating hours. Still, not expecting anything strong to severe. Also, not expecting a washout as not everyone will see rainfall. Highs Sunday approaching 80 degrees. Front moves through early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Drying out Tuesday as high pressure builds in for midweek. Highs early next week near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

