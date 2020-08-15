Forecast Discussion 8/15/20 AM: Stray shower/storm possible Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 15th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 15th: 56°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:07 PM

High pressure moves to the east Saturday and our next disturbance moves into the Great Lakes. Increasing clouds into the afternoon, then chance for a stray shower and a rumble of thunder returns late day. Best chances for rainfall into western New York and Pennsylvania. Most of us staying dry, though. A warm and muggy afternoon with highs into the low 80s, seasonable for this time of the year. Isolated rainfall possible for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Increasing moisture for Sunday and a weak frontal boundary over the region, this creating a more unstable environment. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening, during peak heating hours. Still, not expecting anything strong to severe. Also, not expecting a washout as not everyone will see rainfall. Highs Sunday approaching 80 degrees. Stray shower possible for the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Front moves through early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Watching the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm as the front moves through. Highs Monday near 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds in the wake of Monday’s cold front with high pressure building into the region for midweek. Drying out Tuesday with some sunshine and plenty of sunshine continuing for Wednesday. Highs through midweek near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

