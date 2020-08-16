Forecast Discussion 8/16/20 PM: Warm and comfortable week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 16th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 16th: 56°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

A slow moving cold front approaches the region Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy into the overnight with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Best chances for rainfall into the northern portions of the Southern Tier. Overall rainfall staying light. Patchy fog and lows near 60 degrees.

Cold front continues to push through the area on Monday. Chance for spotty showers in the morning with an isolated thunderstorm possible, then isolated showers possible through late afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Warm and comfortable with highs near 80 degrees, which is seasonable. Stray shower for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Fog developing late.

A disturbance to our north brings the chance for a stray shower on Tuesday, but most staying dry. Partly to mostly sunny and highs near 80 degrees. Another warm but comfortable day. High pressure in control of the region through the remainder of the workweek. Sunshine Wednesday, then staying mostly to partly sunny both Thursday and Friday. Highs through the end of the workweek in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

