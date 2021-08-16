Forecast Discussion 8/16/21 PM: Unsettled weather continues this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 16TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 16TH: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:07 PM

Warm front lifting into the area Monday night will be the focus for additional rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder for the overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Warm front pushes north Tuesday, continuing to be the focal point for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Limited instability, but plenty of moisture over the region for thunderstorms to tap into. Potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Mainly cloudy conditions for the day and humid. Highs Tuesday nearing 80 degrees. Scattered to spotty showers for the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tropical moisture leftover from Fred moves into the region for midweek. Showers likely Wednesday and Thursday with thunderstorms also possible. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ possible, which brings the concern for localized flash flooding. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage along with small streams and creeks during this time frame. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions continue. Highs Wednesday and Thursday near 80s degrees, which is close to average for this time of the year. Overnight lows into the 60s. Moisture lingers over the region Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues as we end the workweek. Highs near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, forecast models hinting at some unsettled weather for the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Chance for rainfall continues into early next week.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

