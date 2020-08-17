Forecast Discussion 8/17/20 PM: Mainly dry week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17th: 56°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:04 PM

A weak disturbance moving through the region brings the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most staying dry, though. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with patchy valley fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A weak disturbance continues to pass to our north on Tuesday. Isolated shower possible, best chances into the Southern Tier. Little if any rainfall at all, though. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny for the day. Another warm but comfortable day with highs approaching 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds for the overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure in control of the region through the remainder of the workweek. Plenty of sunshine with us Wednesday through Friday, along with dry weather. Highs Wednesday and Thursday near 80 degrees, then into the mid to upper 80s by Friday. At this early vantage point, seeing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday. Highs for the weekend into the 80s.

TUESDAY: ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 55

