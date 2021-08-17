Forecast Discussion 8/17/21 PM: Flash Flood Watch in effect midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17TH: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers midweek*

Frontal boundary over the region being the focal point for moisture Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the evening and scattered showers with isolated rumbles of thunder for the overnight. Average rainfall for through the overnight of 0.25-0.75, but higher amounts likely in areas seeing training (continuing rainfall or redevelopment of rainfall over a longer period of time) of showers and thunderstorms. This will likely occur over northern portions of Steuben County and the Finger Lakes. Mainly cloudy with fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tropical moisture leftover from Fred moves into the region for midweek. Occasional rain continues Wednesday with late day thunderstorms, then moisture will linger into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ possible, but isolated higher amounts also possible within areas seeing continued rain and downpours over a long period of time. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage along with small streams and creeks as we’ll likely see rises in water levels during this time frame. Ponding of water on the roads also likely. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions continue. Highs Wednesday and Thursday near 80s degrees, which is close to average for this time of the year. Overnight lows into the 60s.

Models now trending towards a drier Friday, but a stray shower and thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out. At this early vantage point, forecast models hinting at some unsettled weather for the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Chance for rainfall continues into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

