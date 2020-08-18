Forecast Discussion 8/18/20 PM: Comfortable midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18th: 56°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

A weak disturbance to our north moves in Tuesday evening and early overnight. Isolated shower possible, mainly in central and western New York. Most staying dry and partly to mostly clear. Areas of fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Dry and cooler air continues to work into the region Wednesday. Models hinting at an isolated shower into the afternoon, but most staying dry just with added cloud cover. Mostly to partly sunny for the afternoon and feeling fall-like. Highs into the low to mid 70s, which is slightly below average for this time of the year. High pressure working into the region leads to decreasing clouds for Wednesday night. Cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure remaining in control of the region Thursday. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and a southwest wind helping temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for highs. Feeling comfortable with low humidity. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 50s.

Mid and high level clouds overhead Friday. Highs into the low to mid 80s. At this early vantage point, seeing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday. Feeling more humid for the weekend and highs into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

