Forecast Discussion 8/18/21 PM: Flash Flood Watch in effect until early Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18TH: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers midweek*

Tropical moisture leftover from Fred impacting the area through Thursday morning. Rain continues Wednesday evening and overnight, heavy at times. Chance for thunderstorms during the evening, mainly into the Northern Tier and south. Gusty winds possible with any thunderstorm that develops. Average rainfall totals of 1-3″, but isolated higher amounts likely within areas seeing continued rain and downpours over a long period of time. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage along with small streams and creeks as heavy rain will cause rises in water levels during this time frame. Ponding of water on the roads also likely. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and humid overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.

Moisture moves north and east early Thursday morning. Scattered showers likely with pockets of heavy rain for the morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms continues for the afternoon. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and humid. Highs approaching 80 degrees. Rainfall tapers as the sun goes down. Breaks in cloud cover overnight with mainly dry conditions. Patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Models now trending towards a drier Friday, but a stray shower and thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the 60s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms continues into early next week.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

