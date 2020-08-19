Forecast Discussion 8/19/20 PM: Feeling pleasant Thursday, warmer into weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19th: 56°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Dry and cool air continues to work into the region Wednesday. High pressure leading to decreasing clouds Wednesday evening, turning clear for the overnight. No cloud cover combined with light winds setting the stage for a cool overnight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows. Valley fog developing late.

High pressure remaining in control of the region Thursday. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and a southwest wind helping temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for highs. Feeling comfortable with low humidity. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 50s.

Mid and high level clouds overhead Friday. Highs into the low to mid 80s, feeling muggy with moisture starting to move into region. At this vantage point, Saturday still looks like a mainly dry day. Can’t completely rule out a thunderstorm as our next weather-maker moves into the region, though. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday. Feeling more humid for the weekend and highs into the 80s.

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

