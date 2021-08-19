Forecast Discussion 8/19/21 PM: Stray shower/rumble of thunder Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Leftover moisture from Fred moves north and east out of our area Thursday. Spotty showers into the evening and patchy drizzle may linger around sunset. Otherwise, drying out for the overnight. Patchy fog under partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Weak disturbance Friday brings the chance for a stray shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Any rainfall that develops stays light. Otherwise, broken cloud cover for the afternoon. Warm and humid with highs near 80 degrees. Isolated shower for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Disturbance over the region this weekend brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly during peak heating hours. Any thunderstorms that develop look to be short-lived, helping to lessen rainfall concerns. Highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, then overnight lows into the 60s. Chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms continues Monday, then mainly dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs early next week near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY: CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

