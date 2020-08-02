Forecast Discussion 8/2/20 AM: Mostly cloudy start to Sunday before possible afternoon severe storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2ND: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Sunday morning we are waking up with mostly cloudy skies with some showers around, mainly confined to Bradford County, PA. Sunday remains mostly cloudy with peaks of sun midday. A cold front approaches us from the west late in the day on Sunday, bringing the chance for severe weather. Dependent on how much sun is able to shine on Sunday is how strong the storms will be. Storms will be scattered so most of us will remain dry but anything that forms has the possibility to become severe with the biggest threat being strong winds.

Rain stays in our forecast through midweek as the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias will track into the Northeast on Tuesday. This will interact with another system pulling the Atlantic moisture from the tropical storm and bring rain to the Twin Tiers. Right now it looks as though the heaviest of rain will remain just east of the Twin Tiers but any small shift in the track will lead to big forecast changes. Wednesday through Saturday looks relatively quiet and calm after an active start to the week with seasonable highs.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH:85 LOW:58

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH:86 LOW:57

