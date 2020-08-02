Forecast Discussion 8/2/20 PM: Another round of showers Monday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:23 PM

It was another hot afternoon with highs back up to around 90. Humidity is high with dew points well into the 60s. Winds gusting at times to 20 mph from the southwest provided some slight relief. winds will die down overnight. Isolated showers and storms are still possible through the early evening hours. Otherwise tonight remains partly cloudy. Lows falling back into the mid 60s for most of us in the Twin Tiers. Monday morning we wake up partly cloudy before another round of showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon.

Rain stays in our forecast through midweek as the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias will track into the Northeast on Tuesday. This will interact with another system pulling the Atlantic moisture from the tropical storm and bring rain to the Twin Tiers. Right now it looks as though the heaviest of rain will remain just east of the Twin Tiers but any small shift in the track will lead to big forecast changes. Wednesday through Saturday looks relatively quiet and calm after an active start to the week with seasonable highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH:85 LOW:58

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH:86 LOW:58

