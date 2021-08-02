Forecast Discussion 8/2/21 PM: Mainly dry into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2ND: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

High pressure building into the region Monday. Decreasing clouds through the evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Dry and cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Patchy valley fog developing late.

Fog lifts shortly after sunrise Tuesday. Sunshine for the morning, then increasing mid and high-level clouds into the afternoon. Isolated shower possible, but any rainfall staying light and short-lived. Highs Tuesday approaching 80 degrees and feeling comfortable with low humidity. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Low pressure riding up the coast Wednesday will bring increasing clouds. Stray shower or rumble of thunder possible, but rainfall mainly stays out of the area. Highs near 80 degrees and feeling muggy. Dry for the overnight. Lows into the 50s. Weak disturbance Thursday brings the chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm through late day. Overall, not everyone will see rainfall. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees and feeling muggy. Overnight lows near 60 degrees. Otherwise, a mainly dry end to the workweek. Mostly to partly sunny Friday. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the weekend. Summer heat and humidity continues with highs into the 80s.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. POP-UP SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

