Forecast Discussion 8/20/20 PM: Warmer into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20th: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:00 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through the end of the workweek. A clear and cool night Thursday with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows. Patchy river valley fog late.

High pressure keeping us dry Friday, but some upper-level moisture leading to mid and high-level clouds through late day. Starting a warming trend Friday. Southwest winds and highs into the low to mid 80s, feeling muggy with moisture starting to move into region. Staying dry and mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Increasing moisture for the weekend combined with warm temperatures setting the stage for an unstable environment. Saturday lacks any forcing, so most staying dry. Can’t completely rule out an isolated thunderstorm late day, though. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday as a frontal system moves into the region. Still, not expecting a washout. Feeling more humid for the weekend and highs into the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

