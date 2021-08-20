Forecast Discussion 8/20/21: Active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20TH: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Isolated shower and thunderstorm into Friday evening and early overnight. Drying out for the late night hours under partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Patchy fog late and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Slow moving disturbance over the region Saturday brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly during peak heating hours. Plenty of moisture over the region for thunderstorms to tap into. Average rainfall around 0.10-0.25″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s and feeling humid. Isolated shower may linger overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Updated Henri track as of 5 PM Friday:

Models now showing Henri tracking farther west, closer to the coast. Moisture from Henri moves into the region Sunday and Monday. At this vantage point, it looks like the heaviest rain will still fall east of the viewing area. Still, seeing showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. With our recent rain events this week, any rain right now is not needed. This will be something we will keep our eye on this weekend, providing updates as needed. Highs Sunday and Monday near 80 degrees. Much needed relief from the rainfall Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Highs into the 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the new workweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

