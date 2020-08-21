Forecast Discussion 8/21/20 PM: Summer heat & humidity continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21st: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21st: 55°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:58 PM

High pressure in control of the region for the end of the workweek. Upper-level moisture leading to mid and high-level clouds Friday evening and for the overnight, but staying dry. Temperatures fall near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

Summer heat and humidity staying strong this weekend as more moisture moves into the region. Temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80s for highs Saturday and dew point temperatures into the 60s. This combination making for hot & muggy afternoon, but also setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms to develop. No forcing mechanism present, though. If anything develops, rainfall is expected to stay isolated. Any rainfall coming to an end around sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Lows Saturday night in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon and evening. Plenty of moisture available for thunderstorms to tap into, so pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 80s, feeling humid for the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms decreases around sunset. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Continuing with an active weather setup through early next week. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs into the 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a mainly dry day under the influence of high pressure. Highs Wednesday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

