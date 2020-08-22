Forecast Discussion 8/22/20 AM: Another hot and humid weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 22nd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 22nd: 55°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Highs on Saturday reaching back up to around 90- well above average for this time of year. Humidity starts off reasonable on Saturday morning but climbs throughout the weekend as moisture filters in. During the afternoon hours there is a chance for isolated showers across the Twin Tiers but most of us will remain dry. Any rainfall coming to an end around sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Lows Saturday night in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon and evening. Plenty of moisture available for thunderstorms to tap into, so pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Highs Sunday back up to around 90 with more moisture around, feeling humid for the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms decreases around sunset. Lows in the low to mid 60s. We continue with an active weather setup through early next week. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs into the 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a mainly dry day under the influence of high pressure. Highs Wednesday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

