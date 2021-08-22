Forecast Discussion 8/22/21 PM: Moisture from Henri impacting the region Sunday and Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 22ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 22ND: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Tropical moisture from Henri impacting the region Sunday through Monday. Scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder rotating through the Twin Tiers Sunday evening and overnight. Best chances for seeing rainfall in Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties as moisture is coming in from the east. Pockets of heavy rainfall possible through late. Average rainfall for the overnight generally under 0.10″. Localized higher amounts possible in areas that see pockets of heavy rainfall. Mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Mainly cloudy Monday morning with spotty showers as moisture from Henri continues to spin north and east. Broken cloud cover for the afternoon with sunshine helping to destabilize the atmosphere a bit. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues for the afternoon. Thunderstorms may produce localized strong winds along with heavy rainfall. Average rainfall for the day generally under 0.25″, but isolated higher amounts possible in areas that see pockets of heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with highs near 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds into the overnight. Light winds with limited cloud cover and surface moisture leading to areas of fog developing late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

After a foggy morning, sunshine returns for Tuesday afternoon. Relief from the rainfall as we stay dry for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 80s, then overnight lows into the 60s. Increasing clouds Wednesday as our next disturbance approaches. Dry for the day, then chance for showers for the overnight. Highs nearing 90s, then overnight lows near 70 degrees. Unsettled weather continues for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Updated Henri track as of 5 PM Sunday:

Models now showing Henri tracking farther west, closer to the coast. Moisture from Henri moves into the region Sunday and Monday. At this vantage point, it looks like the heaviest rain will still fall east of the viewing area. Still, seeing showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. With our recent rain events this week, any rain right now is not needed. This will be something we will keep our eye on this weekend, providing updates as needed. Highs Sunday and Monday near 80 degrees. Much needed relief from the rainfall Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Highs into the 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the new workweek.

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

