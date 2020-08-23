Forecast Discussion 8/23/20 AM: Another hot day to end the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23rd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23rd: 55°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

We are waking up on Sunday morning with patchy fog for valley locations. Temperatures are somewhat comfortable but that won’t last long once the sun rises. Highs on Sunday expected to make another run at 90 degrees, a solid ten degrees above average for this time of year. Humidity is high today allowing for heat index values to be in the low 90s. The threat for showers and storms returns again during the afternoon hours. A better chance than Saturday. Sunday night we keep the threat for showers early before we clear out and remain mostly cloudy with calm winds. Once again allowing for valley dog development overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

Monday we start the work week on a hot note with temperatures back into the upper 80s for highs with the chance for showers and storms again during the afternoon. Humidity levels remain high. On Tuesday we have our best chance for rain as a cold front moves through the region early. We could have some heavy downpours around during this time. We clear out throughout the day leading to a nice night on Tuesday. Wednesday is the driest day of the week in the wake of the cold front with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures. Thursday we bring back the heat, humidity and chance for showers, which lasts through the weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

