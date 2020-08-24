Forecast Discussion 8/24/20 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 24th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 24th: 55°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Shower and thunderstorm activity tapering through sunset Monday evening. Mainly dry overnight with fog developing. Mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front moving into the region in the early morning hours Tuesday brings the chance for rainfall starting around sunrise. We will see a round of light shower activity with isolated thunderstorms during the very early morning hours. Then, concern turns to late morning and mid afternoon. Question is how much we will stabilize from the early morning’s rainfall and if we will be able to destabilize again before the next round of the showers and thunderstorms. Any breaks in cloud cover will work in favor of thunderstorm development. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. While pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible, overall rainfall not looking like a big concern. We will continue to monitor the storm threat the next 24 hours. Otherwise, highs Tuesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Drying out for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Cooler and drier air works into the region in the wake of Tuesday’s cold front. Cooler and more comfortable on Wednesday with highs into the low to mid 70s. Active weather returns for the end of the workweek and for the start of the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. LATE PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

