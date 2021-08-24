Forecast Discussion 8/24/21 PM: Feeling hot & humid through midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 24th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 24th: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:55 PM

*Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday for the Southern Tier.*

High pressure keeping the region quiet Tuesday. Mainly clear and dry for the evening and overnight. Fog developing late and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Hot and humid conditions for midweek. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures climb to near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures reach near 70 degrees. Heat index values soar into the mid to upper 90s, especially for valley locations in the Southern Tier. Values this high could lead to heat related illnesses in a short period of time. Drink lots of water throughout the day and limit outdoor exposure for you and your pets. Otherwise, weak disturbance approaching from the west brings a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Best chances for rainfall in western New York and the Finger Lakes. Broken cloud cover overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A slow moving cold front brings the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. While an isolated shower is possible Thursday morning, best timing for rainfall will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. Hot and humid conditions continue Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. Overnight lows near 70 degrees. Slightly cooler and slightly less humid Friday in the wake of the cold front. Highs to end the workweek in the upper 70s to mid 80s and feeling muggy. Active weather continues this weekend into early next week with a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

