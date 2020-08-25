Forecast Discussion 8/25/20 PM: Cooler & less humid Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25th: 55°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Cooler and drier air works into the region Tuesday evening and overnight in the wake of a cold front. Decreasing clouds for the evening, mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Breezy northwest winds again Wednesday, which may bring some lake-enhanced clouds to the area. Still, staying dry through the afternoon and feeling comfortable. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 70s with low humidity. Warm front lifts into the region late day bringing the chance for a light shower in the evening, then chance for showers and thunderstorms for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms into the very early morning hours Thursday, then another round of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon through late day. As the warm front lifts north during the early morning, dew point temperatures climb back to near 70 degrees as moisture continues to move into the region. This will help set us up with an unstable environment as the next wave moves through for the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong gusty winds, large hail and localized heavy rainfall. Otherwise, highs Thursday into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid. Drying out for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday looks to start off dry, then chance for showers and thunderstorms by late day. This is as tropical moisture from Laura starts to move into the region. Rain looking more likely on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs both Friday and Saturday near 80 degrees and feeling humid. Drying out for the most part on Sunday, but can’t completely rule out a stray shower. Highs Sunday into the 70s. High pressure builds into the region heading into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. LATE PM SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

