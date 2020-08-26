Forecast Discussion 8/26/20 PM: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26th: 54°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Warm front lifting into the region leading to increasing cloud cover for Wednesday evening. Stray showers possible after sunset, then chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms increasing around midnight. Pockets of heavy rainfall possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Rainfall continues into the predawn hours Thursday. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms into the very early morning hours Thursday, then another round of showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon and evening. As the warm front lifts north during the early morning, dew point temperatures climb back to near 70 degrees as moisture continues to move into the region. Seeing breaks in cloud cover for the mid morning and early afternoon, this also helps set the stage for an unstable environment as the next wave moves through for the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. Best timing will be late afternoon through early evening. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, highs Thursday into the mid to upper 80s and feeling humid. Lingering isolated showers for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers possible early Friday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms by late day. This is as tropical moisture from Laura starts to move into the region. Rain looking more likely on Saturday with the potential for heavy rainfall and a chance for thunderstorms. Highs both Friday and Saturday near 80 degrees and feeling humid. Drying out for the most part on Sunday, but can’t completely rule out a stray shower. Highs Sunday into the 70s. High pressure builds into the region heading into early next week.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter