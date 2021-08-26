Forecast Discussion 8/26/21 PM: Active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26th: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Isolated showers and thunderstorms into southern portions of the Northern Tier Thursday afternoon and evening. Isolated rainfall possible for western portions of the Southern Tier into the early overnight. Otherwise, broken cloud cover through late with valley fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cold front slowly moves through the area by late day Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases for the afternoon and evening. Potential for heavy rain with any thunderstorm that develops as they may be slow moving. With recent heavy rain, the area is particularly sensitive right now, so keeping an eye on any flooding concerns through late day. Isolated strong wind gusts will also be possible. Otherwise, slightly cooler and slightly less humid Friday in the wake of the cold front. Highs to end the workweek in the upper 70s to mid 80s and feeling muggy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Active weather continues this weekend into early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Concern this weekend continues to be the potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Stray rainfall possible into midweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

