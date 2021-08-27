Forecast Discussion 8/27/21 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27th: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Slow moving scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening becoming stray in coverage overnight. Reports of flooding in Steuben, Bradford and Tioga (Pa.) counties with water over roads and rises in levels for small streams and creeks. Never drive over flooded roads. Mostly cloudy through late with fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Frontal boundary handing around Saturday, which brings the chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday morning through late day. Any slow moving showers and thunderstorms have the potential to drop heavy rainfall. Taking recent excessive rainfall into consideration, localized flooding is a concern yet again Saturday. Isolated strong wind gusts also possible with any strong thunderstorm that may develop. Otherwise, limited sunshine and humid. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Stray rainfall lingers into the early overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.

Warm front lifts through the area Sunday bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, concern continues to be potential for heavy rainfall along with isolated strong wind gusts. Best timing for rainfall in the afternoon and evening, then stray showers and rumbles of thunder stick around for the overnight. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 70 degrees. Cold front moves through the area on Monday, which increases our chance for showers and thunderstorms through late day. Elevated instability may lead to strong/severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain again the main concerns. Highs near 80 degrees. Mainly dry Tuesday under filtered sunshine. Highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures midweek into the 70s. Rainfall again possible Wednesday as tropical moisture moves into the region. Drying out for the end of the new workweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

