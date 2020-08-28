Forecast Discussion 8/28/20 PM: Showers around Saturday, chance t-storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28th: 54°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:47 PM

Frontal boundary to our south lifting north into our area through the overnight. Isolated shower or thunderstorm for the evening, then chance for showers and thunderstorms increases after midnight. Patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Boundary lifts through the region through early Saturday morning. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the morning hours. Plenty of moisture over the region, so there is potential for moderate to heavy rainfall. Otherwise, cloudy throughout the morning. There will be a break in the rainfall through before a cold front moves into the region. Any breaks in cloud cover that we see during this break in rainfall will help fuel thunderstorm development. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Twin Tiers under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Biggest threats being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Overall rainfall not a big concern, but watching for localized heavy rainfall in any stronger thunderstorm that may develop. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees and feeling humid. Isolated showers linger Saturday night and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy northwest winds continue Sunday, keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead through the morning with a stray shower possible early. Otherwise, winds working in favor of cooler and less humid air. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees, feeling comfortable with low humidity. High pressure builds into the region heading into early next week. Decreasing clouds through late day Sunday and cooler. Lows near 50 degrees. Mostly to partly sunny on Monday. Highs Monday into the low to mid 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again by Tuesday.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

