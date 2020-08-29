Forecast Discussion 8/29/20 AM: Storm threat Saturday before a pleasant Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 29th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 29th: 54°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:45 PM

We are waking up on our Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Some light shower activity overnight as a warm front lifted through the region. Moderate rainfall to our south and east during the early morning hours. A cold front to our west will approach late morning into early afternoon. Ahead of this front we will see some breaks in cloud cover. Any breaks in cloud cover that we see during the morning will help fuel thunderstorm development. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Twin Tiers under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Biggest threats being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees and feeling humid with dew points well into the 60s. Winds pick up throughout the day, gusting at times over 20 mph during the afternoon hours. Isolated showers linger Saturday night and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy northwest winds continue Sunday, keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead through the morning with a stray shower possible early. Otherwise, winds working in favor of cooler and less humid air. Highs Sunday in the mid 70s degrees, feeling comfortable with low humidity. High pressure builds into the region heading into early next week. Decreasing clouds through late day Sunday and cooler. Lows Sunday night in the upper 40s. Mostly to partly sunny on Monday. Highs Monday into the low to mid 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again by Tuesday.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter