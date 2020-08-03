Forecast Discussion 8/3/20 PM: Widespread rainfall Tuesday, drying out early Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Quiet start to the workweek, but with increasing cloud cover. Low pressure in the Great Lakes, with counter-clockwise rotation around this system, giving us a southwest wind. Southwesterly wind ushering moisture into the region. Turning cloudy by late evening as our next weather-makers approach. Chance for showers through the evening and late overnight with embedded thunder. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical moisture from Isaias moving into the region for Tuesday. Widespread rainfall becoming likely early in the day with a chance for embedded thunder. Then, seeing that chance continue through the rest of the day. Heaviest rain will fall to the east of I-81, but still moderate rainfall is possible into our area. Bradford, Tompkins and Tioga (N.Y.) counties expecting to see 1-2″ of rainfall through Tuesday, isolated higher amounts in any thunderstorms. Farther west you go, less rainfall is expected. Overall rainfall shouldn’t be a big concern when taking recent dry days and low river levels into consideration. Still, keeping an eye on poor drainage areas. Otherwise, cloudy and humid. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall lingers for the overnight, but staying light. Lows near 60 degrees.

Drying out early Wednesday morning as high pressure builds into the region. Decreasing clouds through late day. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 70s, feeling less humid. Conditions favorable for fog development overnight with ground moisture and mostly clear skies. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid 50s. High pressure providing plenty of sunshine Thursday as dry weather continues. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Stray showers can’t be completely ruled out on Friday. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, the weekend looks to be mainly dry. Can’t rule out some late day isolated showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, though. Highs for the weekend into the 80s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. WIDESPREAD RAIN/ ISO. STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: EARLY AM LINGERING SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter