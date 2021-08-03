Forecast Discussion 8/3/21 PM: Seasonable midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

High pressure providing a quiet and comfortable start to the workweek. Partly to mostly clear Tuesday evening into the overnight. High clouds filter through the region late and dry weather continues. Patchy valley fog develops. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

A mix of sun along with mid and high clouds Wednesday as low pressure rides up the coast. Stray shower or rumble of thunder possible, but rainfall mainly staying to our south and west. Highs near 80 degrees. Partly to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s.

Weak disturbance Thursday brings the chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm through late day. Overall, not everyone will see rainfall. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees and feeling muggy. Overnight lows near 60 degrees. Slight chance for a thunderstorm Friday, but most again will stay dry. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the weekend. Summer heat and humidity continues with highs into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. POP-UP SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

