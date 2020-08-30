Forecast Discussion 8/30/20 AM: A comfortable Sunday to enjoy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30th: 54°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:43 PM

We are waking up this Sunday under much different conditions than this time on Saturday. Temperatures running about 10 degrees cooler around 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the north west are trying to push stray lake effect rain showers into the region this morning. Clouds are courtesy from this set up as well. High pressure takes control Sunday afternoon, doing it’s best to clear our skies. Expect decreasing clouds and highs only making it into the low to mid 70s thanks to the cool Canadian air mass.

Sunday night skies clear out and winds die down. This will allow for radiational cooling to take effect and drop our temperatures in the 40s for most spots. Fog will be possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning thanks to this set up. Going into the beginning of the week we stay similarly cooler and more comfortable. Partly sunny skies expected once again. High temperatures again in the mid-70s expected with increasing cloud cover. Low temperatures Monday night are only expected to drop to the low 60s, which is due to cloud cover moving in along with some evening shower chances.

The rest of the week will see a steady rise in temperatures, eventually reaching the 80s by midweek. Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue through midweek. Staying in the low 80s for highs and drying back out as we go into the weekend.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COOLER. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

