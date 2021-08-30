Forecast Discussion 8/30/21 PM: Dry Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30th: 54°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford County 8 AM Wednesday to 2 pm Thursday*

Cold front passing the area through late day Monday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up for the afternoon, then coming to an end through the early evening. Low clouds move out, but high clouds stick around for the overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

Mid and high clouds filter through the area Tuesday. Staying dry through the afternoon under filtered sunshine. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Building cloud cover into the overnight, but staying dry. Lows near 60 degrees.

Remnants from Ida move into the region for midweek. Ahead of the system, increasing moisture for us into Wednesday morning. Rain becomes likely into the Northern Tier during the morning, then spreading across the Southern Tier shortly after. Highs Wednesday near 70 degrees. Rain continues overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s. Rain will continue through the day, steady and heavy at times into the Northern Tier. Models showing the heaviest rain for our area into the Northern Tier, where locations in Bradford County could see 2″ or more. Less than 1″ of rainfall for the Southern Tier. Highest amounts from this system will fall south and east of the Twin Tiers.

Moisture from Ida pulls off the coast Thursday. Lingering showers possible in the morning, then drying out with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs near 70 degrees. Mostly clear overnight and lows near 50 degrees. Fairly quiet and comfortable Friday and Saturday under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Highs both days in to the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance for showers returns Sunday into early next week, coming along with seasonable temperatures.

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

