Forecast Discussion 8/31/20 AM: Foggy start to our work week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31st: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31st: 53°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

We are starting our work week on a cool and comfortable note. Temperatures waking up Monday morning are around 50 degrees with some upper 40 degree readings in some valley locations. Skies are mostly clear with calm winds, allowing for some fog development also in valley locations. Humidity levels are extremely comfortable thanks to the Canadian air mass in place with dew points in the 40s for the entirety of the Twin Tiers. Monday we see high temperatures around seasonable in the upper 70s with clouds gradually increasing throughout the day as a system tracks close to us.

Monday night we see temperatures stay mild with lows around 60 thanks to the cloud cover. We have the threat for a passing shower overnight but nothing too heavy. We keep the threat around for scattered showers early in the day on Tuesday. Tuesday we remain mostly cloudy otherwise before some breaks in cloud cover late in day. We keep the threat for showers through Thursday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures through Thursday evening climb back into the mid to upper 80s for some locations with humidity returning. Friday a high pressure builds in and lasts at least through next weekend with seasonable temperatures and low humidity.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

